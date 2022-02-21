LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,426 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $27,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 67.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $323,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $174.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.48.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total transaction of $18,209,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total value of $24,034,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,872 shares of company stock worth $133,170,830. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

