LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.32% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $30,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 308.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 37,298 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

IYF stock opened at $85.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.34. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

