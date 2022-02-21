LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,423 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of MetLife worth $26,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in MetLife by 10.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 183.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 364.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

MET opened at $69.55 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

