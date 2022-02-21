LPL Financial LLC Makes New $33.25 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 482,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,246,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.62% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,925,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,956,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,422,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,581,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,938,000.

IMCG stock opened at $62.69 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64.

