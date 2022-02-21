LPL Financial LLC Purchases 105,688 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.54% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $26,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW opened at $55.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.85. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $123.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.