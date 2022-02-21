LPL Financial LLC Purchases 119,736 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.78% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,166,588.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,292 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 627,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after buying an additional 40,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after buying an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,618.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after buying an additional 153,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $140.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.74. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $137.70 and a 1 year high of $153.98.

