LPL Financial LLC Purchases 20,883 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $26,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $140.95 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

