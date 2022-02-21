LPL Financial LLC Purchases 38,161 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $30,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $264.04 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.97 and a 200 day moving average of $251.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

