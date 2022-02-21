LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,994 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $26,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

DLR opened at $135.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

