LPL Financial LLC Purchases 664 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,790.29.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,616.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,053.57 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,418.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,368.63.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

