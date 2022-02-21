LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,471 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.90% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $27,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCTR. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

FCTR stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

