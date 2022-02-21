LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $28,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

MGV stock opened at $104.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.57 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

