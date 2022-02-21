LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.85% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $27,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSK. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

PSK opened at $39.14 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $44.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

