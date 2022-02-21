LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $29,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,667,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,132,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $281.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $247.33 and a 52 week high of $327.81.

