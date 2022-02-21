LPL Financial LLC Sells 75,570 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,570 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $29,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $93.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.47. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $97.43.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

