Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lument Finance Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.400 EPS.

LFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 110,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,209. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

