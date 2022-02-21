Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 124,586 shares of company stock worth $1,806,891. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,992,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,605,000 after buying an additional 418,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,113 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,396,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 268,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,529,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after purchasing an additional 199,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

