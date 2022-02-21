Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues Earnings Results

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $16.35. 134,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Luxfer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Luxfer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Luxfer by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Luxfer by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

