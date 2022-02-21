Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 134,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,700. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the second quarter worth $648,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 1,323.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

