Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.500 EPS.

NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,700. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $452.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

