Lympo (LYM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $288,579.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Lympo has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $288,579.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00036910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00107982 BTC.

About Lympo

LYM is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.