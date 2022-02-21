Magellan Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Cut to “Underperform” at Macquarie

Magellan Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Magellan Financial Group stock opened at 14.97 on Monday.

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile

Magellan Financial Group Ltd. engages in the provision of funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Funds Management, Principal Investments, and Corporate. The Funds Management segment consists of the activities undertaken by Magellan Asset Management Limited, Airlie Funds Management Property Limited, MFG Services LLC, and Frontier North America Holdings, Inc and its controlled entities.

