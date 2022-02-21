Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.020 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.