Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,276. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.64.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,544,000 after buying an additional 273,477 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

