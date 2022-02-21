MahaDAO (MAHA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $398,163.00

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.10 or 0.00008085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $398,163.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.91 or 0.06909676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,079.99 or 0.99406600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00048583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00051214 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

