Man Group plc Increases Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,263 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.15% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after buying an additional 3,040,145 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,070,000 after buying an additional 1,895,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,251,000 after buying an additional 1,530,021 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,180 shares during the period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.