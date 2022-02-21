Man Group plc Purchases 34,272 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,272 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Globe Life worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 63.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after acquiring an additional 100,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,655,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Globe Life by 73.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 10.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $105.08 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $652,111.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,249 shares of company stock worth $3,987,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

