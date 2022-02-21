Man Group plc Sells 142,321 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Man Group plc lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,321 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of NiSource worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NI stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.19%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

