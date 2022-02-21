Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 549.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,851 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of Manhattan Associates worth $25,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $46,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

MANH stock opened at $126.07 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.11 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.