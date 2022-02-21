Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.980-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.05 million.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,482. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

