Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.
MTW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.50. 275,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,738. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a market cap of $613.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.17. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
A number of research analysts have commented on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
