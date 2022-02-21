MAPS Trading Down 14.1% This Week (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $27.10 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001731 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006674 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003218 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 42,645,406 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

