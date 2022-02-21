Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MARA. BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 4.63. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after buying an additional 869,479 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,108,000 after acquiring an additional 985,740 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

