Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 39,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 38,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

MGDPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

