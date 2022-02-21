Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $166.14 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $137.13 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 2.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.