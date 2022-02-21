Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,971,000 after purchasing an additional 517,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,973,000 after purchasing an additional 468,887 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,496,000 after purchasing an additional 121,019 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,084,000 after buying an additional 855,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,137,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,798,000 after buying an additional 642,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $152.19 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.98 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.02. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

