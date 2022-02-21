Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 1,005.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,915 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Vale by 16.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,305,000 after buying an additional 27,577,497 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vale by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after buying an additional 9,551,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at $61,172,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vale by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,628,000 after buying an additional 2,437,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vale by 49.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,539,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,231,000 after buying an additional 2,172,671 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE VALE opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
