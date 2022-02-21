Marshall Wace LLP Buys 54,131 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,131 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.40% of i3 Verticals worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after purchasing an additional 50,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 97,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after purchasing an additional 162,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $818.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

