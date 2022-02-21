Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 891.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 47,794 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,880,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after buying an additional 302,967 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,608,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 590,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after buying an additional 252,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Voya Financial by 2,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 244,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 234,817 shares during the period.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,839 shares of company stock worth $3,147,184. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $69.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

