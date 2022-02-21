Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,139 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.21% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,986,000 after acquiring an additional 787,066 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 447,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 250.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEQP opened at $28.44 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

