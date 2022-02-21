Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,455 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 419.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,814,000 after buying an additional 3,393,129 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $82,287,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,531,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,178,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE:NI opened at $28.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

