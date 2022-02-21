Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.19% of Buckle worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,710,000 after purchasing an additional 169,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,518,000 after buying an additional 114,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Buckle by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after acquiring an additional 133,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Buckle by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after acquiring an additional 77,649 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 418,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

BKE opened at $37.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $319.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.40 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

