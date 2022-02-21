Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Shake Shack worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after buying an additional 101,726 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 8.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK opened at $72.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.61. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -144.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.