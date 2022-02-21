Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,950,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.06% of Alkaline Water as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 48.2% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Alkaline Water by 33.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alkaline Water by 255.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkaline Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in Alkaline Water by 66.7% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

