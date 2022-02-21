Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Lifted by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up approximately 0.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $383.67. 437,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,374. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.42 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $407.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

