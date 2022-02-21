Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Masco also reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $57.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.97. Masco has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Masco’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

