Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.01 Million

Brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to report $331.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $332.74 million. Masimo reported sales of $299.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.60.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,372,000 after acquiring an additional 71,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,818,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,840,000 after buying an additional 149,083 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Masimo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,497,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo stock opened at $154.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo has a 12 month low of $133.94 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.42.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.