Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.01 Million

Brokerages expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report $331.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.09 million and the highest is $332.74 million. Masimo reported sales of $299.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $154.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo has a 1 year low of $133.94 and a 1 year high of $305.21.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 66,734 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

