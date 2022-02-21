Mask Network (MASK) Price Down 28.5% This Week

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $121.13 million and $38.85 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for approximately $4.16 or 0.00011289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00036071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00107694 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

MASK is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

