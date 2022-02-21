Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.100-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.00.
NYSE DOOR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.06. 196,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.63. Masonite International has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.78.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masonite International (DOOR)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.