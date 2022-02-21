Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.100-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.00.

NYSE DOOR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.06. 196,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.63. Masonite International has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Masonite International by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Masonite International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Masonite International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

